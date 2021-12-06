Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $172.84 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.13 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

