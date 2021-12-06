Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $52.09 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.