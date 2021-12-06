Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $19,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

