Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

