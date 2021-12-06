Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20.39 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.28% of Polaris worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

PII stock opened at $111.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

