Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $26.21 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $312.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.