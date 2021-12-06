Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Snap-on worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $211.12 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.