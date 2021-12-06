Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 15,500 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $167.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 140.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $171.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

