Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 53,600 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $20,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.