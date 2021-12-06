Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.52 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

