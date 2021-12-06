Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

NYSE COF opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

