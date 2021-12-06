Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 138,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

