Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,700 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $28,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,733.71.

AZO opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,790.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,627.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,941.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.