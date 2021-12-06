Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 194,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

