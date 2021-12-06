Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 462,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 462,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 161,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

