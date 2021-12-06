Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,900 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

