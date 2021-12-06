Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $20,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

