Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vroom traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 3048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

