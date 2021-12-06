Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Market Cap of $520.16 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.38 or 0.00053975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $520.16 million and approximately $136.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00210878 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.