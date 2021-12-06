W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Sets New 52-Week High at $502.22

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $502.22 and last traded at $501.78, with a volume of 5401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $509.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

