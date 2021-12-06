Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0198 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $25,085.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.44 or 0.00513660 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 228,391,316 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

