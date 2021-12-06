Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.