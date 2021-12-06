Wall Street Games (WSG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.99 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.23 or 0.08487205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.44 or 1.00223103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

