Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Announces $0.37 Dividend

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Want Want China stock remained flat at $$41.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. Want Want China has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

