Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

