Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

