Warp Finance Price Reaches $362.10 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $690,874.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $362.10 or 0.00711268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

