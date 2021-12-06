Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Waste Management worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $163.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.