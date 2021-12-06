Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $221.90 and last traded at $221.98, with a volume of 82277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.

Specifically, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,595 shares of company stock valued at $26,013,409. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200-day moving average of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 286.81 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

