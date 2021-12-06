Wedbush Comments on NetApp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

