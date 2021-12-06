Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BHP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BHP Group (LON: BHP) recently:

12/6/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/2/2021 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.94) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.94) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – BHP Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.94) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – BHP Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on the stock.

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,058.50 ($27.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,248. The company has a market cap of £104.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,930.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,103.85. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($33.22).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

