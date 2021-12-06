Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viant Technology (DSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

11/29/2021 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

11/24/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

11/23/2021 – Viant Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

11/17/2021 – Viant Technology is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

11/10/2021 – Viant Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Viant Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of DSP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 225,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,723. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $573.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

