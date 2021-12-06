Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Close Brothers Group (CBG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON: CBG) recently:

11/19/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CBG opened at GBX 1,322 ($17.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,458.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,526.27.

Get Close Brothers Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,726.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.