Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF)

12/6/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a 305.00 price target on the stock, down previously from 310.00.

12/6/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/1/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/9/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $$2.94 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

