Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

GRWG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 1,867,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,453. The firm has a market cap of $915.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

