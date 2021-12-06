Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to “Overweight”

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $108.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,451 shares of company stock worth $16,981,922. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.