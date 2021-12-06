WePower Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. WePower has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $800.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WePower has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

