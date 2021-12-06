Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 11,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

