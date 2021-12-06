West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Buys $31,130.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $31,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.61. 27,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $523.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 524,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

