West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up 2.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of West Fraser Timber worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,256,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

