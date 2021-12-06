WHALE Price Reaches $19.93 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.93 or 0.00040575 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $137.61 million and $1.47 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.23 or 0.08487205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.44 or 1.00223103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.