Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.23.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.48 on Monday, reaching C$7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,203. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.16. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

