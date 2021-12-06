WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, David Brunick sold 200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 295,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.