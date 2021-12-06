William Blair Weighs in on Assurant, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $66.00 EPS.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

