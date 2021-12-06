William Brent Moure Buys 100,000 Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Stock

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Director William Brent Moure bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,264.30.

CVE:TRS traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.11. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

