William Brent Moure Buys 100,000 Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Stock

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Director William Brent Moure bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$10,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,264.30.
CVE:TRS traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.11. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Tres-Or Resources
