Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Damien Vassall Purchases 6,200 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) CFO Damien Vassall acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $20,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WLMS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 66,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,659. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 22,139.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

