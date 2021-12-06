Wing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.