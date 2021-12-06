WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.12 and last traded at $50.79. 25,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 57,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

