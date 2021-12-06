Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $50.05 on Monday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

