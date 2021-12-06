Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Buys $24,475.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman acquired 5,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WRAP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,933,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

